Hannon confident Flying Childers test will suit Armor

Trainer Richard Hannon expects the step back to five furlongs to suit Armor as the youngster seeks to return to winning ways in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday.

The No Nay Never colt tackled six furlongs in the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville on his latest start, but was only fourth to Perfect Power when sent off favourite, albeit not beaten far.

Hannon believes Armor was not helped by the way the race was run and feels the drop down to the minimum trip will see him in a better light.

Armor had looked a smart two-year-old when scooting home by three and a quarter lengths in the Group Three Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood on his previous start.

He also proven on the track, having made a winning debut over the course and distance in April.

“I’m very happy with him. I thought he made a very big move in the Morny and it was as good a Morny we’ve had for 20 years,” said Hannon.

“They didn’t go that tempo in the Morny that they over five furlongs and because of that he was a little bit too keen. It stopped him finishing his race.

“He still ran with huge credit and ran to a very good mark. Coming back to five is what he wants and he would probably be my pick of the meeting.”

Attagirl (white cap) bids to follow-up his Roses Stakes victory in the Flying Childers (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Attagirl put the colts in their place when winning the Listed Roses Stakes at York last month and Karl Burke is hoping she can repeat the trick.

The daughter of Wootton Bassett held the late challenge of the Clive Cox-trained Caturra by half a length and the pair renew rivalry.

“She’s very well and I think she goes there with a great chance of a place, at least. It wouldn’t surprise me if she runs a bit better than that,” said Burke.

“She’s taking on the colts again and you’d have to respect the favourite (Armor), but she goes there with a chance.”

Burke warns his second string Korker should not be underestimated.

We're throwing him in at the deep end a bit but he'll shape very well

The Dandy Man colt has won two of his five starts and ran respectably in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and the big sales race at York.

“On paper we’re punching above our weight a little bit, but he’s maturing all the time and to me he’s a very good horse and we haven’t seen the best of him yet,” said the North Yorkshire handler.

“We’re throwing him in at the deep end a bit, but he’ll shape very well.”

Bryan Smart is expecting a big run from Bond Chairman (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Bond Chairman is another going back to the minimum distance after finishing sixth to Caturra in the Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury last month.

The Bryan Smart-trained colt had put up creditable efforts in both Sandown’s National Stakes and the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot in his two runs before that.

“He’s in good form. I’m very happy with him. He looks well. He’s back to five furlongs and we’re hoping for a big run,” said Smart.