Hannon has Champagne celebration in mind for Rosallion

Richard Hannon’s Rosallion will bid to enhance his growing reputation in the Betfred Champagne Stakes at Doncaster next month.

Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, the son of Blue Point has made the perfect start to his career, beating a subsequent scorer with a degree of ease at Newbury on debut before stepping up to Listed level with aplomb to land the Pat Eddery Stakes in impressive style at Ascot.

He was a commanding four-length scorer in the hands of Sean Levey and will now tackle Group Two company on Town Moor on September 16, for a contest the Everleigh handler has won on three occasions, most recently with the top-class Chindit in 2020.

A general 16-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas, Hannon also has half an eye on a run in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes (October 14) later in the year, but is confident he not will be seen at his absolute peak until returning as a three-year-old next term.

He said: “He’s absolutely fine and he’s going to go to the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and then hopefully on to the Dewhurst, he’s in great form.

“Funny enough it is the same route as Chindit took, although the Dewhurst didn’t work for him. He went to a Donny maiden race, to the Ascot race and then to win the Champagne Stakes. It is very similar to his route.

“He looked a very good horse at Ascot and we always thought he was. He is a very exciting horse and one that is not a two-year-old and one for next year.”