Hannon has Sun Chariot in sights for Snow Lantern

Richard Hannon is eyeing the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes as an opportunity for Snow Lantern to redeem herself after finishing fourth at Group One level in France.

The three-year-old was beaten four lengths in fourth place behind Baaeed in Sunday’s Prix du Moulin, with Hannon admitting he was disappointed by her effort.

Having previously won the Falmouth Stakes on Newmarket’s July Course as well as finishing placed in both the Coronation Stakes at Ascot and Goodwood’s Sussex Stakes, Snow Lantern is likely to return over the Rowley Mile on October 2.

However, Hannon will also give her a thorough check over on Tuesday to make sure there were no underlying issues at ParisLongchamp.

He said: “She didn’t run her race. I think she does need further, but we didn’t see a flash of brilliance, (then) going to the line she started to run on. The winner is a good horse.

“We’ll go back to the Sun Chariot, which is fillies only. I know it’s a mile, but she has the beating of fillies in this country, and then we might go to a mile and a quarter.

“But I’m going to scope and trachea wash her on Tuesday just to see if she is all right. It’s one of those where you hope you find something.”

Of Snow Lantern’s Moulin performance, Hannon added: “She has her head to the side, but there was no excuse.

“She just didn’t pick up like she normally does. Only time will tell what figure she ran to, but it was disappointing. I know that was not her level.

“I couldn’t have been happier with her going into the race.”