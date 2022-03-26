Hannon strikes Brocklesby gold with Persian Force

Persian Force lived up to the pre-race hype when scooting away with the SBK Brockelsby Conditions Stakes at Doncaster.

The Mehmas colt cost €225,000 euros as a yearling and looks as though he could take high rank in the two-year-old division judged on his performance in the first race of the Flat turf season.

The even-money favourite travelled well throughout for Rossa Ryan before setting sail for home – quickly putting the race to bed as he pulled four and three-quarter lengths clear of Primrose Ridge.

They went a good gallop and I was always cantering all over them

Last year’s winner Chipotle went on to score at Royal Ascot and it would be no surprise if the Richard Hannon-trained Persian Force turned up at the showpiece meeting in June.

Ryan said: “We’ve liked him at home. He’s not done a lot, but what he has done he’s done it well and very professionally. Today was the same and he’s going to improve.

“I hope we’ve only scraped the surface of what’s underneath the bonnet. He had a look at the crowd and went and did his job.

“They went a good gallop and I was always cantering all over them. He’s got bundles of speed and I think when he goes up to six furlongs, he’ll be much better equipped. He’s going to be nice.

“It’s good to get on the board the first day on grass. It’s a good start to the year.”

Tony Gorman, Hannon’s senior head lad, said: “He does everything very nicely at home and he has a great mind.

“You’ve got to be thinking of Royal Ascot. There’s a lot underneath there we’ve not found yet.”

Darryll Holland, trainer of the runner-up, said: “She’s a lovely filly. I wanted to go to Redcar for a fillies’ only but we decided to come here. I won this race once (on Touch Silver in 192) for Barry Hills.

“A big strapping colt, who cost a lot of money beat her her. Me and Paul Eddery bought our filly for 8,000 guineas.”