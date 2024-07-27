Hannon voices Terms of endearment for Ascot maiden winner

Ryan Moore made all on Our Terms to take the British EBF Crocker Bulteel ‘Confined’ Maiden Stakes at Ascot, where Al Misbar, who cost 1.5million guineas as a yearling, ultimately finished well beaten.

The Richard Hannon-trained winner had run with promise when fourth on his debut in a good maiden won by Field Of Gold on the July course at Newmarket and built on that with a determined display.

Back In Black pushed the 7-2 winner in the closing stages, but Moore’s mount refused to buckle in scoring by half a length.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Al Misbar – who is a half-brother to brilliant sprinter Battaash – was not the quickest away but was still able to move into it quite stylishly at halfway, looking a real threat before being eased when his chance had gone.

Hannon, who has a fine record in this race, said: “We’ve always quite liked him, and his first run was very nice. We decided to use his experience, it’s always a smart horse that wins this.

“The Mill Reef closes on Monday and then there’s the Gimcrack, but Ryan thinks he’s more of a seven-furlong horse. He’s something very nice to look forward to.”

Appleby said of Al Misbar: “It was his first day at school and it didn’t matter where he turned up, he was always going to be a fancied horse given his pedigree and his price. They don’t know their price though, so I never worry about stuff like that.

“Will (Buick) said he was going down nice and quiet but he was lugging to the left, lugging to the right, the usual first day stuff. We’ll get him back out again in three weeks’ time.”