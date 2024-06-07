Hannon: Voyage setting sail for King Edward VII Stakes

Voyage will bid to atone for an unfortunate incident in the Derby when he runs in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt had won his only race prior to Epsom and was about to fulfil a lifelong dream for owner Julie Wood.

However, as soon as the stalls opened he ducked, giving Pat Dobbs no chance of keeping the partnership intact.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan for Voyage in the Derby after he stumbled coming out of the stalls and unseated Dobbsy, who had no chance whatsoever,” Hannon told his Unibet blog.

“I had plenty of texts after the race congratulating me on training the first past the post in the Derby, but unfortunately there’s no prize money for ‘winning’ without the jockey!

“It was a bitter disappointment for everyone, not least Julie Wood who has always wanted a Derby runner, but the horse is absolutely fine, and is definitely heading to Ascot for the King Edward VII Stakes.”

Hannon had better fortune with impressive winner Persica, who is also heading to Royal Ascot – but for which race is still to be decided.

Having run well in the traditionally hot London Gold Cup, Persica made no mistake on Derby day, but the handicapper has certainly not missed him, hitting him with a 9lb rise.

He now has options at the big meeting ranging from a mile to 10 furlongs.

Hannon said: “Royal Ascot could be on the agenda with the Hunt Cup a possibility or the Britannia, where he’d be close to the top of the weights. There’s also the Golden Gates Handicap, over 10 furlongs, so we have a few options.”