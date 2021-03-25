Haqeeqy and Eastern World to square up in Lincoln

Eastern World is one of the market leaders for the Unibet Lincoln at Doncaster
11:15am, Thu 25 Mar 2021
Market leaders Haqeeqy and Eastern World are among a maximum field of 22 declared for the Unibet Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster.

Haqeeqy bids to be a first big-race winner for father-and-son partnership John and Thady Gosden, with their dual licence for the start of the new Flat season. He is drawn towards the middle in stall 10 on Saturday.

Haqeeqy has had just five races – while fellow four-year-old Eastern World is also unexposed, having had only seven starts for trainer Charlie Appleby.

A 5lb penalty for winning at Meydan in February ensured he got in the race, and he will race from stall 19.

The weights are headed by another four-year-old, Johan, trained by William Haggas – who has won the big mile handicap four times.

Richard Hughes has a leading contender in Brentford Hope, also four. He is drawn three, and ended last season with victory at Haydock.

Others prominent in the ante-post betting include Karl Burke’s Lincoln Trial winner Born To Be Alive (20), the Owen Burrows-trained Danyah (nine), Charlie Fellowes’ King Ottokar (four) and Grove Ferry (12) from Andrew Balding’s yard.

