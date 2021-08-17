‘Hard work’ continues for Murphy in chase for third championship
Oisin Murphy has his sights set on a third consecutive champion jockey crown after notching up his 100th winner of the campaign at Windsor on Monday.
Murphy hit the milestone with the Rod Millman-trained Prince Of Harts following a sparkling run of form that has seen him bag more than 20 winners in the last two weeks, including a five-timer at Kempton plus hat-tricks at Newmarket and Brighton.
The reigning champion gained his 100th win in a total of 434 rides, yielding a strike rate of 23 per cent which compares favourably to previous title-winning seasons when he needed 539 and 544 rides respectively to reach a century.
Murphy said: “I’m delighted to reach 100 winners in the Flat Jockeys’ Championship. So much thanks goes to all the stable staff and connections that are behind me. I really appreciate it.
“I’m very fortunate to ride for great people and I’d love to be crowned champion jockey once again on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.”
Murphy has a cosy advantage over his nearest title challengers William Buick and Tom Marquand, but is taking nothing for granted.
He added: “It’s fantastic that I’ve reached a century of winners in fewer rides than I’ve managed before, but William Buick and Tom Marquand are world-class riders and the hard work continues in the chase to ride winners.”