‘Hard work’ continues for Murphy in chase for third championship

Jockey Oisin Murphy (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:41pm, Tue 17 Aug 2021
Oisin Murphy has his sights set on a third consecutive champion jockey crown after notching up his 100th winner of the campaign at Windsor on Monday.

Murphy hit the milestone with the Rod Millman-trained Prince Of Harts following a sparkling run of form that has seen him bag more than 20 winners in the last two weeks, including a five-timer at Kempton plus hat-tricks at Newmarket and Brighton.

The reigning champion gained his 100th win in a total of 434 rides, yielding a strike rate of 23 per cent which compares favourably to previous title-winning seasons when he needed 539 and 544 rides respectively to reach a century.

Murphy said: “I’m delighted to reach 100 winners in the Flat Jockeys’ Championship. So much thanks goes to all the stable staff and connections that are behind me. I really appreciate it.

“I’m very fortunate to ride for great people and I’d love to be crowned champion jockey once again on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.”

Murphy has a cosy advantage over his nearest title challengers William Buick and Tom Marquand, but is taking nothing for granted.

He added: “It’s fantastic that I’ve reached a century of winners in fewer rides than I’ve managed before, but William Buick and Tom Marquand are world-class riders and the hard work continues in the chase to ride winners.”

