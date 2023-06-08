Harrington hoping sidelined Foley is back in time for Sprewell

Jessica Harrington will turn to Colin Keane and Ronan Whelan to ride her strong team at Royal Ascot, but hopes Shane Foley will be back to partner Sprewell in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Foley suffered a broken collar bone when the Harrington-trained Snowhaven clipped heels on the home turn in the final race at Gowran Park on Monday evening.

He now faces a race against time to be fit to renew the partnership with the talented son of Churchill for the Curragh Classic on July 2.

Foley was aboard when Sprewell landed the Group Three Derby Trial at Leopardstown last month and again when coming with a withering run in Saturday’s Betfred Derby, only to find his path blocked on two occasions.

Sprewell, who was stabled with Harrington’s great friend Nicky Henderson before heading to Epsom, has taken his fourth-placed effort behind Auguste Rodin in his stride.

Harrington said: “He went to Nicky’s beforehand and he came out of the race grand.

“He just had a nice trot and little canter on Wednesday morning. He looks well and I’m happy enough with him. He’s eaten up well and put on weight.

“I’m not saying he would have won or been second, but I thought he would have been third, had he had a clear run. He was blocked twice.”

Though Harrington has yet to finalise her Royal Ascot team, which looks set to include Sounds Of Heaven, who will bid to land the Coronation Stakes, she is has her fingers crossed Foley makes a quick recovery for a rematch with Auguste Rodin.

She added: “Sprewell will go to the Irish Derby next. Hopefully Shane will be back to ride him by then.

“Ronan Whelan has won a couple of stakes race for me already this year, or there’s Colin Keane. They are the two most likely jockeys to use at Ascot. We will have a nice team of horses, hopefully.”