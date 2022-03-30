Harrow primed for Blue Trail rematch in Chelmsford cracker

It could be a case of deja vu when Blue Trail, Harrow and Find clash again in the Woodford Reserve Cardinal Conditions Stakes at Chelmsford on Thursday – just four weeks after they were separated by centimetres at Kempton.

Blue Trail, trained by Charlie Appleby, got the verdict by a nose from Andrew Balding’s Harrow, with Find, from John and Thady Gosden’s stable, only a head away in third in a driving finish.

They now meet for a second time in a European Kentucky Derby points qualifying race, the £100,000 highlight as Chelmsford makes a return to racing after losing four meetings because of damaged floodlights caused by Storm Eunice last month.

Connections of Harrow could not be more pleased with how the El Kabeir colt is progressing and are looking forward to taking on his old adversaries.

“He’s in great form, he’s doing really well physically. He’s really thriving at the moment. He’s working very well and it’s a similar race to the other day. We’re all back in the fray and we might have won in another stride,” said Harry Herbert, racing manager for owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

“We’re hopeful he’ll run very well again and be up there at the sharp end. It’s wonderful prize-money.

“That last race at Kempton will have put him spot on. It’s no easy task, but I think we’re in the right spot.”

Appleby has been pleased with Blue Trail since he made it two wins from there starts following his debut in January.

He said: “He’s come out of the race well. What we’ve done this time is that we are going to remove the hood in the hope that it might just sharpen him up a little.

“But the preparations have gone well and obviously Harrow and Find are entitled to come forward a bit for their runs, but we are all going there with good experience under our belts and may the best horse win.”

Mr Professor, a Listed winner at Pontefract in October, is fit from three runs in Dubai during the winter plus one outing in France, where he did disappoint.

However, trainer Alice Haynes has put a line through that performance and is hoping cheekpieces will help him bounce back to form.

She said: “We’ve got a good draw and the French style of racing didn’t really suit him. I think he’s better with an end-to-end gallop and Chelmsford is much more of a speed track.

“It is a very valuable race for this time of year. It was an obvious decision to run in it.”

A field of six is completed by Kevin Ryan’s Dark Moon Rising and Atheby, trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam.