Harry Bentley on the mark at Happy Valley

Harry Bentley opened his account in Hong Kong on Wednesday, steering Vincy to victory at Happy Valley.

Bentley was riding at just his second meeting since his move to Hong Kong, and his first at the distinctive track, as he teamed up with the Douglas Whyte-trained Vincy to claim the 11-furlong Pottinger Handicap.

“To come here to Happy Valley and win on my first ride is fantastic – it’s an amazing place,” said Bentley.

“He (Vincy) jumped nicely enough and I was always happy with where I was positioned. I was able to follow Joao Moreira around and there was probably no better place to be.

“He hit a bit of a flat spot and I had to wind him up a bit, but three furlongs out he started to travel well with me and I was very happy with how we came home down the outside.

“Douglas (Whyte) has been fantastic. In my first two meetings here he’s given me a good bit of support and I’m really appreciative of those opportunities coming from someone like him.

“I was able to ride out for him on the first morning that I was here before racing at Sha Tin last Saturday and he spent time with me to walk the track.

“I know nothing about the place and he’s provided me with some really valuable insight. He’s a multiple champion jockey, so there’s no better man to get instructions off.”