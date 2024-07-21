Harry Cobden likely to have short spell on sidelines
Champion National Hunt jockey Harry Cobden is set for a short spell on the sidelines after appearing to damage knee ligaments in a fall at Stratford on Sunday.
Cobden – one of the stars of the ‘Champions: Full Gallop’ docuseries on ITV – was partnering Kick Up A Storm for his boss Paul Nicholls in the opening Hiorns Hats Handicap Hurdle when he was unseated at the third flight of hurdles.
He gave up his remaining mounts on the card and missed out on a winner as the Nicholls-trained Matterhorn landed the John Murtagh 60th Birthday Handicap Chase in the hands the deputising Nico de Boinville.
Nicholls told Racing TV: “I think he’s hurt some ligaments in his knee is what he said and he thought it would be two or three weeks off.
“If there’s a time of year to do that it’s now, so hopefully he’ll be back soon.”
