Harry’s Hill prevails in blanket Curragh finish

Five horses were separated by less than half a length in the Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap at the Curragh and it was Harry’s Hill who had his head just in front where it mattered most.

The favourite, Jon Riggens, reared up as the stalls opened losing all chance and it was the English raider Michaela’s Boy, who was to the fore throughout.

Martin Hassett’s Harry’s Hill was out of the handicap, so the trainer opted to claim 10lb with his nephew Wayne Hassett, and it proved an inspired decision.

Master Matt, Run Ran Run and Big Gossey were all in there pitching, but it was Harry’s Hill who got the verdict by a head.

There was a dead-heat for second between Master Matt and Michaela’s Boy, with a short head back to Big Gossey and a neck to Run Ran Run.

It was a third win for the jockey meaning he can no longer claim 10lb.

Martin Hassett said: “At the start of the week when I saw the entries I thought what are we after doing!

“He ran disappointing in Tipperary, we reckoned he ran a bit flat. I thought he’d win in Tipperary, we’d get 7lb and we’d get into this but he ran bad and got dropped 3lb.

“This is the most important race of the year for a small operation and small owners. He was bought for €12,000 and is a legend of a horse.

“He might come back here for the Scurry. I always thought he’d get six furlongs, but he’s never run well over six so we’ll see.

“Wayne (17) is well able to ride and he doesn’t look like a 10lb claimer. He’s working in Joseph O’Brien’s now and will learn plenty there.”

Johnny Murtagh’s Blues Emperor (7-1) made just about every yard of the running in the Dubai Duty Free Derby Festival Handicap.

Ridden positively by Shane B Kelly, the lightly-raced four-year-old beat Chazzesmee by a length.

“That bit of rain we’ve had the last few days suited him. A stiff mile here is good for him, he’s very brave and when he gets to the front he doesn’t like being passed,” said Murtagh.

“He’s entered in Leopardstown for the mile-and-one (Nasrullah Handicap) and will probably go there and Rahmi (fourth) might go to Galway.”

He’s so solid and runs his race every day. Maybe something like the Ebor could be a good race for him

Murtagh doubled up in the closing Dubai Duty Free Irish EBF “Ragusa” Handicap with Safecracker (15-2), ridden by Ben Coen.

Murtagh added: “He’s probably due that. I fancied him the last day in Cork and he was staying on well.

“Today Ben said they didn’t go that quick but they got racing early. He was going to go out and the gap opened on the inside. He dived in and is a very genuine horse.

“It’s great to win another big pot this weekend (third winner for yard) and this is the last horse that Godolphin have in Ireland.

“He’s so solid and runs his race every day. Maybe something like the Ebor could be a good race for him.”

Another to make just about all the running was Fozzy Stack’s 5-2 favourite Aussie Girl in the Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies Handicap.

Jamie Powell was keen to dictate matters and once in front was allowed to set his own fractions.

“I only declared her at 9.55 on Friday morning when I saw there were only nine in it,” said Stack.

“Obviously it wasn’t planned out as she only ran in Naas a few days ago and that’s her third race in a fortnight. She’s tough.”