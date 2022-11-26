Hat-trick hero Jonathan Burke grabs Newcastle plaudits

Jonathan Burke played a starring role on the Betfair Fighting Fifth undercard by booting home the first three winners at Newcastle to secure his first ever treble.

Following a frustrating day of four seconds at Ffos Las on Friday, the Irish rider made the long trek to the north east more in hope that expectation – but it certainly proved a worthwhile trip.

Following earlier victories on the Milton Harris-trained Cabrakan (15-8) and Brian Ellison’s Baron De Midleton (4-1), Burke went in search of the hat-trick aboard locally-born Ellison’s 4-1 shot Tiger Jet in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk ‘The French Furze’ Novices’ Hurdle.

With 4-9 favourite Mofasa bitterly disappointing, Tiger Jet looked booked for the runner-up spot after being passed by Kidman on the run-in, but battled back bravely to get back up by a head.

Burke said: “It’s my first treble, so I’m delighted. I’ve had a few near misses.

“I went racing to Ffos Las yesterday with two favourites and two second-favourites and had four seconds – it’s a funny old game.”

Of Tiger Jet, he added: “If he hadn’t made a mistake at the last it would have kept him half a length up and probably would have won half a length at the line, but the mistake put me on the back foot and he showed a good attitude to come back.”

Cabrakan led from start to finish in the curtain-raising Paul Ferguson’s Jumpers To Follow Introductory Juvenile Hurdle.

Runner-up on his hurdling debut at Exeter last week, Harris’ youngster quickened well in the straight to go one better by two lengths.

“Milton was happy that he had plenty of pace and with the run under his belt, he was happy for us to bob along (in front) and steady it up when we needed to,” said Burke.

“He was able to quicken well and from the back of two out I was always in command really.”

Baron De Midleton had been well beaten in his last two races at Sedgefield – but with blinkers reapplied, he travelled like a dream in the Eileen Peacock Memorial Handicap Chase and a slight error at the final fence was not enough to prevent him from scoring by 11 lengths.

Ellison said: “I thought he’d win today. We ran him first time out (this season) over hurdles and he needed it and he didn’t stay the trip (three mile and three furlongs) last time.

“Putting the blinkers back on has helped and he’s done it well.”

Malinello made a successful return from 686 days off the track in the Betfair Daily Rewards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase under Luca Morgan.

Making his chasing debut and first start since undergoing wind surgery, the 11-4 shot travelled well on the front end and had just enough in the tank to hold 15-8 favourite Lord Roco at bay by half a length.