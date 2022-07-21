21 July 2022

Hatton’s Grace again on the agenda for Honeysuckle

By NewsChain Sport
21 July 2022

Honeysuckle will follow her tried and trusted route in the coming jumps campaign, with a Fairyhouse reappearance pencilled in for November.

The dual Champion Hurdle winner has contested the same races over the last two seasons, starting off by winning the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse, then landing the Irish Champion Hurdle en route to Cheltenham and rounding off at the Punchestown Festival.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead does not plan to deviate from her traditional starting point this term, with a fourth Hatton’s Grace in Honeysuckle’s sights as she tries to extended her incredible unbeaten record to 17 races under rules.

The Honeysuckle team after her Champion Hurdle success in March (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

The eight-year-old is currently on her summer break, but her handler is anticipating her return at the start of next month.

He said: “I haven’t seen her but Nuala Lynch, who looks after her in Rathmore Stud, says she looks great. She will come back in after Galway, which is the same as previous years.

“We’re working towards the same route as the last two years, beginning with the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle (at Fairyhouse in November).”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Has Boris Johnson already clocked off? PM accused as he parties at Chequers

news

Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

news

Speculation about Putin’s assassination is ‘wishful thinking’, says UK military chief

news