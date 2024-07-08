Haunted Dream targets John Smith’s Cup glory

Haunted Dream will attempt to go one better than his fine Royal Ascot second when he drops back to handicap company for York’s John Smith’s Cup on Saturday, for which 44 are still in contention.

The five-year-old is trained by Hamad Al-Jehani, one of the leading trainers in Qatar and who has set up camp in Newmarket for the summer to oversee a small string for owners Wathnan Racing.

A somewhat unlucky fourth at Epsom prior to running in the Wolferton Stakes at Ascot, Haunted Dream was one of three runners for Al-Jehani at the Royal meeting and fared best of those behind clear winner Israr in his 10-furlong Listed assignment.

Al-Jehani has since got off the mark in the UK when Make Me King triumphed at Newcastle on Northumberland Plate day and the 35-year-old is now keen to add this weekend’s £200,000 handicap on the Knavesmire to his CV.

“The plan for Haunted Dream is to go to the John Smith’s Cup,” said Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown.

“He’s been an absolute star and Hamad and his team have done a tremendous job with him.

“He’s a lovely horse and we look forward to seeing him run up at York.”

James Tate is looking forward to running Flying Frontier in what is traditionally one of the hottest handicaps of the season.

He was beaten less than four lengths in a valuable handicap at Sandown which has worked out well on his first start for almost 270 days last month and his trainer is anticipating improvement.

“Flying Frontier has been confirmed this morning and it is very much the plan to run,” said Tate.

“This has been on his agenda for some time and I was very pleased with his comeback run at Sandown given he hadn’t run for a long time and a mile is too sharp for him.”

Astro King, beaten a nose last year by Pride Of America, could be back again 12 months on but is this year set to carry top-weight.

Roger Varian’s Botanical and the Karl Burke-trained pair of Bolster and Liberty Lane give owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid a strong hand.