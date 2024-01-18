Haydock call Friday inspection for Peter Marsh card
Saturday’s meeting at Haydock will have to pass an 8am inspection on Friday if it is to go ahead.
Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright admits it is a “long shot” the card, which features the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase, will take place, but given a rise in temperatures is forecast on Friday, he will wait a little longer before making a final decision.
He said: “It’s a long shot but we have got one eye on this thaw.
“We will probably fail to race, but we think it’s worth running with it a little bit longer in case that thaw comes a bit earlier than expected.
“We got to minus 7C last night so the majority of the track is frozen, including some areas under the covers, so we have a steep gradient to climb.”
