Haydock calls off Peter Marsh Chase card
Saturday’s meeting at Haydock has been called off due to a frozen track.
Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright had planned to hold a precautionary inspection at 8am on raceday to assess conditions ahead of the card, which was set to feature four Grade Two contests including the Peter Marsh Chase.
However, he brought that check forward after temperatures dropped to minus 3c overnight, leaving the course unraceable.
Haydock’s cancellation means it will be a fifth day in Britain with no jumps action as Ascot and Taunton had already abandoned, with Lingfield, Southwell and Wolverhampton flying the flag on the all-weather.
Lingfield are also scheduled to hold a classy National Hunt card on Sunday, but that meeting hinges on a 4pm inspection on Saturday.
There will be a jumps meeting in Ireland though, as Navan’s Saturday fixture will go ahead as planned after the chase track was declared fit for action following a morning check.
