Haydock next for Itchy Feet
Itchy Feet is set to head to Haydock following a fine run on his seasonal return in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree.
The seven-year-old was beaten only a length by Allmankind on his first start since he was third to Fakir d’Oudairies in the Grade One Marsh Chase at Aintree in April.
After last month’s pipe-opener, trainer Olly Murphy is targeting Haydock’s Double Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase on November 20.
The Stratford trainer said: “He’s good, he ran very well. Dan’s (Skelton) horse (Allmankind) has had a run this year, and that lack of sharpness just caught him out.
“He will step up in trip before too long and hopefully he will win a nice race this season. He deserves to. Stepping up in trip is going to be imperative from now on.
“There’s a race at Haydock, an intermediate chase, for horses that have no won more than two races. We will look at something like that.”
Murphy has Aintree in mind this weekend, meanwhile, as a starting point for Brewin’upastorm’s season.
The eight-year-old, who ran both over fences and the smaller obstacles during the last campaign, is heading for Saturday’s Betway Hurdle over two and a half miles.
“He’s good and he goes to Aintree for the conditions hurdle,” said Murphy.
“I’m really looking forward to getting him started.”
