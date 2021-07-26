Haydock on radar for Gustavus Weston
Joe Murphy is considering a tilt at the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock with stable star Gustavus Weston
A surprise winner of the Group Two Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh in May, the five-year-old proved that performance was no fluke when a clear second to Mooneista in last weekend’s Sapphire Stakes over five furlongs.
Murphy believes his charge is better suited to the longer sprint distance of six furlongs and hopes to have a crack at Group One glory on Merseyside in September, with a potential bid to regain his title in the Phoenix Sprint also under consideration en route.
He followed up what he did the first day, which was great,” said the County Tipperary trainer.
“We’ll probably go to the Sprint Cup in Haydock. Before that he could run in the Phoenix Sprint, where he’d have to carry 10 stone, with it being a Group Three.
“That race is on August 8, which is perfect before going to Haydock (on September 4).
“He’s consistent and he’s proved he could potentially be pretty smart. Time will tell, but it’s nice to have a horse of that calibre.”