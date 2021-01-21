Haydock reprieve – but Saturday inspection called
Haydock’s meeting on Saturday will be subject to an inspection on race-day morning after the course passed an initial check on Thursday.
An inspection was called for 8am on Thursday, with the ground already described 24 hours earlier as heavy, waterlogged in places and further rain expected from Storm Christoph.
The track passed that early assessment of conditions, but a second inspection was announced for 8am on Saturday before a fixture featuring four Grade Two races – and the possible return of dual champion hurdler Buveur D’Air – can go ahead.
The remaining threat to the feature card is from a forecast cold snap, according to a Tweet on Haydock’s official account.
It read: “Today’s inspection has passed for Saturday’s Peter Marsh Chase raceday. The track is currently fit to race. Another precautionary inspection is due at 8am on Saturday due to risk of frost.”
Elsewhere, both Ludlow and Wincanton passed 8am inspections for Thursday’s seven-race cards.
At Ludlow, the ground is heavy, soft in places, on the hurdles course and soft over fences – while at Wincanton it is heavy all round.
Friday’s card at Ffos Las was abandoned following an inspection on Thursday morning, with the ground waterlogged.