Haynes seeking Round Tower boost for Asadna
Alice Haynes has nominated the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes as Asadna’s next target as he tries to get back on the winning track.
The son of Mehmas burst onto the scene when storming to a 12-length success at Ripon on debut and as a result was widely considered a future star in the making.
However, he had his momentum checked when struggling to land a blow in the Coventry Stakes, after which the youngster was switched from George Boughey to the Cadland Cottage hander.
Asadna was dropped to Listed level for his first start for Haynes and although only third to Archie Watson’s Action Point in Newbury’s Rose Bowl Stakes, his trainer was satisfied with the performance and having skipped a run at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on account of conditions, she now prepares to saddle the talented colt at the Curragh.
“He is going to the Round Tower at the Curragh on Saturday,” said Haynes.
“The Richmond was soft ground and I couldn’t run him on that. Hopefully it will stay top of the ground weather over there and that’s his restarting point. We’ve obviously got some nice entries after that but that’s where we’re heading first.
“He ran well enough off a pace that wasn’t really there (at Newbury). Hollie (Doyle) got it easy in front and set her own fractions and sprinted from there. We learnt he needs a fast gallop to aim off and that’s what he’ll best pick up off.”
