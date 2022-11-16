Haynes sets sights on Bahrain campaign for Mr Professor

Alice Haynes will send Mr Professor to Bahrain this winter after enjoying a successful trip to the Breeders’ Cup with Lady Hollywood.

The ambitious young Newmarket handler has had a strong second season at Cadland Cottage Stables, highlighted by Lady Hollywood giving Haynes her first Pattern-race win of her training career when victorious in the Group Three Prix d’Arenberg at ParisLongchamp.

She was subsequently a fine fifth to Mischief Magic in the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland and the Amo Racing and Omnihorse Racing-owned filly was put up for sale at the Fasig-Tipton November Sale with a $600,000 price tag.

“She ran a great race and she actually wasn’t sold – they did buy her back,” said Haynes. “I’m sure she will stay out there, just because the programme is better.

“For a three-year-old in a sprint here, you are up against older horses all the time and she definitely doesn’t stay the six (furlongs), she has just got faster and faster. She ran a great race – a creditable race.”

Haynes has 45 horses in her yard at present and has notched 46 winners in her second season from her base the foot of Warren Hill.

“At the start of the season, we did say we’d aim to get 30 winners, so we’ve passed that and are definitely pushing for 50 by the end of the year, and we have a few more to run. If we get to 50 or a few more, that will be a great way to finish,” she said.

“It has been a good season. We had our first Group winner, a Listed winner and plenty of other winners on the way and we have some nice horses now for next year.”

Haynes will soon be globetrotting again, with Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing silks sported by Mr Professor, winner of last season’s Listed Silver Tankard at Pontefract where he beat subsequent Irish Derby hero Westover.

“Mr Professor goes to Bahrain for the winter,” added Haynes. “He goes on December 1. He is rated 90 and that nine-furlong series out there will be right up his street.

“There are a couple who might be going to France early next year for a little bit of black type, like Girl Magic and Lady Bullet.

“I think Lady Bullet, who got some black type this year, will be a nice filly for next year. There are a couple of nice unraced ones. I went and saw a few of them yesterday and they look a nice bunch for next year.

“We have a few horses to run in the winter on the all-weather and the yearlings we are starting to get in look a nice bunch, so we are looking forward to next year already, really. The horses have stayed healthy and run consistently all year.”