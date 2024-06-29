Hazdann shows true worth with gutsy Curragh strike
Hazdann put his previous experience to good use as he ran out a game winner of the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden at the Curragh.
Derby hero City Of Troy made a winning racecourse bow in the seven-furlong heat last year and much of the attention was centred on his fellow Aidan O’Brien-trained runner Rock Of Cashel on his first trip to the track.
A Wootton Bassett half-brother to Snowfall, Rock Of Cashel was sent off the 7-4 favourite under Ryan Moore but never really looked like taking a hand in the finish, coming home eighth behind 10-1 Hazdann.
The Dermot Weld-trained victor had to work hard though, with Chris Hayes’ mount showing the benefit of a previous ninth at Gowran when fending off newcomer Green Impact by a neck in the colours of the Aga Khan.
“He did it nicely. He just got no run in Gowran but he came home very well that day,” said Weld.
“He’s progressed well for the race, worked very well the other morning and I thought he’d represent us very well. That’s what he did.
“I said to Chris that he would have learned a lot from Gowran, that he had a good draw and to use his experience.
“He’s a lovely colt, a very genuine colt. Obviously we’ll look at a stakes race with him next. We’ll hasten slowly with him.
“You’ll find he continues to progress as the year goes on. He’s from the Harzand family so there is a nice bit of toughness there as well.
