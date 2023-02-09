‘He seems to have improved no end’ – Notlongtillmay under Cheltenham consideration

Laura Morgan looks set to hand Notlongtillmay an entry in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham after completing a three-timer for the yard at Musselburgh on Saturday.

The Alan Rogers-owned gelding joined the Waltham On The Wolds yard from Chris Gordon, having won a novice hurdle at Fontwell in January 2022, and has clearly enjoyed the change of scenery.

The seven-year-old backed up a win on his chasing debut at Wetherby in November with two further victories at Musselburgh, the latest a nine-length victory romp over an extended two and a half miles.

Leicestershire-based Morgan is now deliberating whether to take him to next month’s Festival meeting, although she has ruled out a tilt at the Turners’ Novices’ Chase, for which he is a general 33-1 chance.

Morgan said: “He seems to have improved no end. I can’t believe it. Chris said to me that he used to struggle really badly with bleeding problems.

“Touch wood, that has not happened at all. That was my main priority and hopefully we are on the right road.”

Morgan is in two minds about running Notlongtillmay at the Festival, although feels a drop back in trip might be on the cards if he does.

“I find it hard this season to be going mad with a novice. He only had his third start over fences the other day.

“I’m a small yard and of course I’d want to have a Cheltenham runner, but at the same time I just wouldn’t want to go and wreck him this season, because he’s probably only going to have one more run.

“I will definitely pop an entry in the Grand Annual without a shadow of a doubt, but while he’s been winning over two and a half, Brian (Hughes) says you could drop him back to two (miles). He’d say he’d be there with every shout. So let’s have a look and see how we go.”

If he doesn't go to Cheltenham, it would either be Aintree or Ayr, but it is a long time until then

Notlongtillmay, whose nickname in the yard is ‘Maurice’, has largely been campaigned over flatter tracks than he would encounter at Cheltenham, a fact that concerns Morgan.

She added: “If he doesn’t go to Cheltenham, it would either be Aintree or Ayr, but it is a long time until then. While he’s fit and in great form, we might as well pop an entry in the Grand Annual.

“A strongly-run race will really suit him but while I want to be going, he’s won on pretty much all flat tracks, which is slightly worrying.

“In my heart I’d love to be going because I have a horse good enough to compete, but at the same time, what if he gets there and hates the track? It is a difficult one.”

Meanwhile, Percussion – placed in both the Grand Sefton and the Becher Handicap Chase over Aintree’s Grand National fences – is in line for a return to the Liverpool track.

The Evan-Robert Hanbury-owned eight-year-old has won three of his 12 starts over fences and been placed on another five occasions.

Having bypassed the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster, Morgan intends to give him one more run to qualify him for the Topham Handicap Chase on April 14.

“The plan is to go for the Topham, but obviously he will need to go up a bit, so he will go to Doncaster or Wetherby and then see where we are then,” said Morgan.

“I know the owners would love to go there. They also have Fantastic Lady and Nicky (Henderson) is aiming her for Cheltenham, but she might go for the Topham as well.

“It is just the fact that ‘Percy’ loves those National fences and jumps them so well.”