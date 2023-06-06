Head proud of Big Rock despite Prix du Jockey Club defeat

Connections of Big Rock will be in no rush to take on Ace Impact again after he was caught in the latter stages of the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.

Ace Impact came from way off the pace to take the Group One laurels with a scintillating burst of speed, which resulted in a new track record over the extended 10 furlongs.

Big Rock was sent off favourite on the strength of four unbeaten starts since joining trainer Christopher Head. Those victories included a Listed success and a pair of Group Three contests.

Having made much of the running under Aurelien Lemaitre, Big Rock looked to have the race in safe keeping with a furlong to race, but had no answer as Cristian Demuro’s mount swept past and went on to record a three-and-a-half-length success.

While defeat may have been bitter-sweet, Head was far from despondent at the Rock Of Gibraltar colt’s first run beyond an extended nine furlongs.

“I am very happy, because the horse has come a long way,” said the handler.

“He has won a bunch of races already and it is possible he gets beaten by good horses in the Jockey Club. In terms of the (front-running) strategy, it was pretty straightforward.

“Of course you can be vulnerable when you are trying to go a longer distance with that strategy.

“It’s fair enough. I’m very happy. If it wasn’t for the horse who beat us, we would have won the Jockey Club by four lengths and everybody would be amazed.

When I saw that horse (win) from so far back, you have to think it is probably a very top-class horse, one we are probably not going to encounter again

“The jockey did everything right. He kicked at the right time and I thought we had it won.

“When I saw that horse (win) from so far back, you have to think it is probably a very top-class horse, one we are probably not going to encounter again.

“The track record was broken and certainly they are two good horses. Usually we don’t have that kind of pace and usually you don’t get to see the true quality of the horses. I’m pretty happy with that result.”

Head has not ruled out the possibility Big Rock will cross the Channel at some point, although it is unlikely he will be seen at trips beyond 10 furlongs again.

He added: “We still have to discuss with the owner where we go and there are a few nice options.

“Pretty much we are going to try to put him over a mile or 2000 metres (10 furlongs), but we will see. That will probably be the top of his distance, I would think.

“It is a possibility you will see him in Britain. I have a few options with a few races back there and it would be nice.”

Meanwhile, Blue Rose Cen, who gave the trainer a breakthrough Classic success in the French 1,000 Guineas, will bid to secure another when she heads for the French Oaks at Chantilly on Sunday week.

“She is doing very well and we are heading for the Prix de Diane,” added Head. “She is beautiful and came out of the race well.

“She is really a wonderful filly, as she has been a very nice two-year-old and now it seems she is capable of winning both the French Guineas and probably the Oaks.

“I don’t see the limit of her and we will see after that race what we do about her programme for the next part of the season.

“She looks very stable and that’s what we want. I’m very happy with her.”