Heaven buyers aiming big – from Royal Ascot to Australia
Leading Royal Ascot contender A Piece Of Heaven will be having his first start for new connections when he runs next week.
The six-year-old had been the flag bearer of Barry Fitzgerald’s yard but he has subsequently been bought by Jack Cantillon of Syndicates Racing to be sent into training with Joseph O’Brien.
His new owners are targeting the Copper Horse Handicap won by Vauban last season before a potential crack at the Melbourne Cup.
“I think what this horse did at Leopardstown was really underestimated. He was off a mark of 94 and the handicapper gave him 7lb,” Cantillon told www.thorougbreddailynews.com.
“We looked at his stride and sectional analytics and both metrics pointed to a top-class performance being posted. Not only did he put in the performance, but he also vetted extremely well.
“If he can continue on his upward trajectory, he’s a horse with the profile and lack of miles on the clock to be a Melbourne Cup contender.
“A Piece Of Heaven has been sent to one of Ireland’s greatest trainers and a brilliant man to travel a horse in Joseph O’Brien but I think Barry deserves huge credit by how well he has campaigned him thus far.
“If the horse can achieve more in 2024 and beyond, which I think he can, I’d really like Barry to get the credit that he deserves for what a brilliant job he has done in nurturing this horse’s talents.”
