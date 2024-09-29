Heavens Gate delivers Weld win for O’Brien and Moore
Ryan Moore was at his best as Heavens Gate showed a game attitude to land the Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh.
A consistent performer for trainer Aidan O’Brien this term, she followed up her maiden win at this track earlier in the summer with placed efforts in both the Albany Stakes and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.
The daughter of Churchill scooped €148,500 when winning the Ballyhane Stakes before producing a further respectable effort in stakes company in the Lowther at York and she set the standard for this Group Three event, moving up to seven furlongs.
Tracking the early pace set by Joseph O’Brien’s Mojave River, Heavens Gate travelled smoothly into contention and when urged to go between horses and hit the front with a furlong to run, she stuck her head down and galloped for home.
Gavin Cromwell’s Fiery Lucy kept her honest deep inside the final furlong but the 11-8 favourite was not for passing as she registered her third success of the season.
“Ryan thinks that she’ll get a mile, riding her patiently. He said she quickened well and waited when she got there. He was very happy with her,” said O’Brien.
“She deserved that, she’s after having two very big runs.”
When asked if the Breeders’ Cup could be on the agenda for later in the autumn, O’Brien added: “It’s very possible. Round the bends, loads of speed, that’s what you need.”
