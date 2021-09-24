Hello You strikes in Rockfel Stakes

Hello You booked her ticket for the Breeders’ Cup with a smart victory in the Group Two Unibet Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

The Invincible Spirit filly had been thereabouts in a handful of Group races without success, but she finally enjoyed her moment in the spotlight for trainer David Loughnane and jockey Rossa Ryan.

She was settled on the heels of the leaders in the early stages, with George Boughey’s pair of Oscula and Cachet exchanging blows at the head of the field.

Oscula was the first to really set sail for home and she was in front with two furlongs to run, but Hello You was just getting rolling for Ryan – and she grabbed the initiative a furlong from home.

Hello You (7-1) galloped all the way to the line to win by a cosy length and a half, with Cachet just pipping her stablemate to second by half a length.

Jumbly was a fast-finishing fourth, while 9-4 favourite Majestic Glory was unplaced.

Coral cut Hello You to 16-1 from 33s for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas, and she is a 12-1 chance for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf.

Hello You was having her third start for Loughnane, having previously been trained by Ralph Beckett, with the winning handler delighted to have the Amo Racing-owned filly in his team.

Hello You was a cosy winner of the Rockfel (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Loughnane said: “The Amo team have thought a lot of her from day one.

“She was very impressive on debut, and you couldn’t knock what she did at Royal Ascot. She’s been beaten twice now by what could be described as the best two-year-old filly in the country, in Sandrine.

“She’s strengthened up loads over the last month. She arrived with us from Mr Beckett’s in great order, and we’re very privileged and lucky to have a horse of her calibre in the yard.”

I know Kia is very keen to potentially have a crack at the Breeders' Cup (Juvenile Fillies Turf) in Del Mar in November

“I think she’d go on any ground. I said beforehand that she’s a Group horse and deserved a Group win beside her name – and I’m delighted she’s proved herself today.

“I know Kia is very keen to potentially have a crack at the Breeders’ Cup (Juvenile Fillies Turf) in Del Mar in November. We’ve always felt she’ll be better over a mile and she’s just outstayed them today over the seven furlongs.

“I’m very grateful for the support the Amo team have given us. They’ve been a huge asset to the yard.”