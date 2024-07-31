Henderson: Constitution Hill looks absolutely magnificent
Constitution Hill continues to thrive in his recuperation after his nightmare season last term.
National Hunt racing’s poster boy was restricted to just one outing, a comfortable victory in the Christmas Hurdle.
He was forced to miss the defence of his Champion Hurdle title due to a respiratory problem, which emerged following a disappointing racecourse gallop at Kempton, and then a potential trip to Punchestown was abandoned when he was hospitalised with suspected colic.
The seven-year-old is now back at Seven Barrows and Nicky Henderson is thrilled with his condition – but stresses he has not been asked to do anything too strenuous as yet.
He is being aimed at Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle on November 30.
“He looks absolutely magnificent, a few days of sun have done him the world of good and he looks like he has been sat on a beach in Barbados!” Henderson told the PA news agency.
“He’s not doing much, just getting back into the swing of things, but he really does look well.
“There’s still a long way to go before we do anything serious with him, but thankfully Newcastle is also a long way off as yet and hopefully that is where he will start off.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox