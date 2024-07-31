31 July 2024

Henderson: Constitution Hill looks absolutely magnificent

By NewsChain Sport
31 July 2024

Constitution Hill continues to thrive in his recuperation after his nightmare season last term.

National Hunt racing’s poster boy was restricted to just one outing, a comfortable victory in the Christmas Hurdle.

He was forced to miss the defence of his Champion Hurdle title due to a respiratory problem, which emerged following a disappointing racecourse gallop at Kempton, and then a potential trip to Punchestown was abandoned when he was hospitalised with suspected colic.

The seven-year-old is now back at Seven Barrows and Nicky Henderson is thrilled with his condition – but stresses he has not been asked to do anything too strenuous as yet.

He is being aimed at Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle on November 30.

“He looks absolutely magnificent, a few days of sun have done him the world of good and he looks like he has been sat on a beach in Barbados!” Henderson told the PA news agency.

“He’s not doing much, just getting back into the swing of things, but he really does look well.

“There’s still a long way to go before we do anything serious with him, but thankfully Newcastle is also a long way off as yet and hopefully that is where he will start off.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Several casualties’ after helicopter crashes into building in Ireland

news

Police issue warning after ‘incorrect’ name for Southport stabbing suspect posted online

news

Taylor Swift sends support to Southport families after ‘horror’ of knife attack

news