Henderson following tried-and-tested route to further Cesarewitch riches

Master jumps trainer Nicky Henderson will try to win the Cesarewitch for a fourth time at Newmarket on Saturday.

The six-times National Hunt champion saddles Ahorsewithnoname, who bids to follow up the success of the Seven Barrows yard with the hugely-popular Buzz last season.

“We like taking on the Flat boys every now and then,” said the 72-year-old handler.

“You can fancy training on the Flat, but we have a full team of good jumpers.

If somebody came along with half a dozen two-year-olds, I'd do it for the fun of it. I'd like to – it could be interesting to see how I'd get on, anyway

“You could do it all the year round and we usually have a little squad for it, and these are the sort of races you could target.

“I have never had any two-year-olds though, and I would like to, but on the other hand, we have a full-time job anyway.

For now, he his sticking with the tried-and-tested route undertaken by Buzz, as Ahorsewithnoname seeks a hat-trick on the Flat under Ryan Moore, following victory at Newbury in April and another at York in May.

Henderson said: “It is an extraordinary thing, somehow Henderson has failed to win a novice hurdle with this mare, but we have been running her in quite smart races, like the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

“So obviously there was no point at the backend of the season letting her win a novice hurdle. She might as well have another crack at the mares’ at Cheltenham next year.

“Instead of going novice hurdling in the spring, we went Flat racing, which proved quite lucrative. We wanted to go to Royal Ascot but couldn’t because it was too firm.

“Consequently, we stopped her immediately after Ascot, gave her a break, and I hope we are on the right schedule, because we took it straight back to exactly the same dates and exactly the same regime and time schedule as we did with Buzz last year.

“She had her gallop at Newbury on the 18th, which was exactly the same as Buzz – and I’m hoping I’ve got it right, the same as last year.”

Charles Byrnes saddles Run For Oscar, who powered to a four-length win in a Haydock handicap eight weeks ago, for which he has been put up 8lb to a mark of 90.

Hopefully there will be enough ease in the ground, as he wouldn't want it too quick

The Ballingarry trainer said: “He won nicely and was heavily penalised. It didn’t work out for him afterwards. It was only an average handicap. Look, we’re delighted to be going and hopefully he can be in the shake-up.

“Hopefully there will be enough ease in the ground, as he wouldn’t want it too quick. There are 23 runners, so the draw in (stall) nine won’t be a problem, he’ll have enough cover.

“We were limited enough with what jockeys could do the weight, so we booked David Egan and we’re happy enough with that.”

Willie Mullins has an excellent record in the two-and-a-quarter-mile handicap, having taken three of the last four renewals, and is responsible for Baby Zeus, Scaramanga and Gibraltar.

Baby Zeus, sixth in a big-field handicap at Leopardstown on soft ground last month, has only raced once beyond two miles.

Mullins said: “I had Tom Marquand booked, but he had to switch meetings, so we’re lucky enough to get William Buick.

“I think Baby Zeus will like the ground. He should just get the trip, but the ground is important – it is going to be dry, so that’s a big plus for him and he’d have every chance.”

Scaramanga, formerly with Paul Nicholls, will have his first outing for the Carlow handler, the Malcolm Denmark-owned seven-year-old not having run since finishing eight lengths behind Coltrane in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June.

Mullins and Denmark won this race with Great White Shark in 2020.

He has been improving and a little bit more improvement would put him in with a great chance

“Scaramanga just disappointed in his last couple of runs,” said Mullins. “Jason Watson rides – he has won it for us twice, so he has been very good for us. The trip and the ground will suit him.”

The trio is completed by Gibraltar, who will be ridden by Saffie Osborne, claiming a valuable 3lb.

Gibraltar has won his last two handicaps – at Leopardstown and Tramore – and has been raised 7lb subsequently.

“He has been doing everything right this year,” added Mullins. “He has been improving and a little bit more improvement would put him in with a great chance. The trip and the ground will suit him.”