09 August 2023

Henderson predicts bright future for new recruit Willmount

By NewsChain Sport
09 August 2023

Nicky Henderson is looking forward to going novice hurdling with Willmount having taken over training duties of the unbeaten five-year-old.

Owned by Olly Harris, he commanded £340,000 at the sales following a maiden point-to-point win at Comea in February 2022 and then went on to make an immediate impact under rules last season.

He created a deep impression when partnered by Jamie Moore for his rules debut at Doncaster, scoring by 13 lengths and followed that up with another victory on Town Moor, winning by four-and-a-half lengths under a penalty.

Those two victories came while in the care of Neil Mulholland, but the talented youngster has now been switched to Seven Barrows ahead of the new jumps season kicking into gear.

“He’s only just arrived, he’s a nice horse,” said Henderson.

“He will certainly be going straight over hurdles. He’s a very nice horse actually and he looked a good horse for Neil last year. He looks very well.

“He did look a bit special, and interestingly we all knew he looked quite good because I bought his sister at the Derby Sale in Ireland over the summer hoping he might turn out to be a good horse.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Mars may once have had Earth-like seasons conducive to life, new study claims

world news

Fire at French holiday home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead

world news

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins 1.58 billion dollars jackpot

world news