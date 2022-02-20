Henderson sends out Newbury winner for the Queen

Nicky Henderson’s Kincardine provided the Queen with a welcome tonic when winning the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury.

The winner is owned and was bred by Her Majesty, who has tested positive for Covid-19. The 95-year-old head of state is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week, Buckingham Palace has said.

Trained by Henderson like his dam and granddam before him, Kincardine was a bumper winner on debut at Southwell last May and has since contested two hurdle races, finishing third to subsequent Grade One winner Stage Star in November and pulling up at Ascot in December.

The third time was the charm for the five-year-old, who dropped back in trip to two miles and made all of the running to stride on to an uncomplicated four-and-a-half-length victory as the 4-6 favourite.

“We were all sad to hear Her Majesty has Covid – I don’t know if that’s Covid medicine but I hope it is,” the trainer told Racing TV.

“It was always going to be tough and I didn’t really want to come back to two miles with him. There was a pretty competitive race at Ascot yesterday over two and a half which looked nice but I thought on this ground two miles was far enough for him.

“It’s hard work, but he enjoyed himself and handled the ground really well and he jumped well.

“This is only practicing for the days ahead when he should make a three-mile chaser and I hope he might be a smart one at the end of the day.”