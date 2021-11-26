Henderson stands by decision to skip Tingle Creek date with Shishkin

Nicky Henderson has defended his decision not to run Shishkin in next weekend’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The Grade One had been the nominated starting point for last season’s impressive Arkle winner, but Henderson announced on Wednesday that he was not entirely happy with his stable star.

Shishkin’s potential rivals at Sandown could have included one of three Willie Mullins-trained stars, with Chacun Pour Soi, Energumene or Allaho all in contention as the champion Irish trainer seeks to split up his leading two-mile lights.

Henderson’s decision not to run at Sandown has attracted plenty of debate, but he insists Mullins’ potential running plans had no impact on his thinking, with Shishkin’s best interests uppermost in his mind.

“He is fit, but I would not say his gallop on Saturday was brilliant. I haven’t just been that bit happy,” he said.

“His tracheal wash on Monday was iffy but not wrong. He had two canters today. I just know he could be better than he is at the moment. It is not fitness – I’m just not happy with him. That’s our job.

I promise I am not running scared of Willie Mullins!

“People can think what they like. I am just doing my job and looking after one very good horse to make sure he remains a very good horse. If I ran him next week, I would probably ruin him for life.

“I want to run in it, but if my horse tells me not to (I won’t). It is just as important as any race, but if I’m not happy with him, the horse comes first, surely. Anyone, with any common sense, who has ever known anything about a racehorse, will tell you that.

“I promise I am not running scared of Willie Mullins!”