Henri Matisse battles for debut victory

Henri Matisse got off the mark at the first opportunity when taking the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Maiden at the Curragh.

The Wootton Bassett colt, who is half brother to Tenebrism and Statuette, was making his debut under Ryan Moore and was sent off the 11-8 favourite.

Henri Matisse made a slightly slow start, racing at the rear of the field and although there were signs of greenness, he knuckled down to see off a challenge from Joseph O’Brien’s Cadogan and prevail by a short head.

“He’s a lovely bred horse, I think Joseph liked his horse as well,” said the winning trainer.

“He’ll improve a lot. He was babyish at home, mentally. Ryan nursed him as much as he could and gave him a lovely ride.

“He’ll be very happy if he wants to step up to seven too, he’s a lovely horse I’d say.”

When asked if he could be a Coventry horse, O’Brien added: “He could, it depends on how much he’s going to come on. Obviously if he was going he’d have to have another run as he was very babyish.

“Through the race he was very green, everything was happening slow. It was a lovely introduction.

“Ryan loved him though, he said he was lovely but he was babyish and green. When he really wanted him, he said he stuck his head out.

“He has a fast pedigree but what is unusual about Wootton Bassett is that he can get a fast horse as well as a middle-distance horse. They can do everything really, it will be interesting.”