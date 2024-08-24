Henri Matisse exhibits star quality at the Curragh
Henri Matisse strengthened Aidan O’Brien’s potential Classic hand by providing the trainer with a remarkable 17th success in the Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at the Curragh.
The Ballydoyle handler has unsurprisingly dominated this Group Two contest over the past 30 years, with Giant’s Causeway (1999), Hawk Wing (2001), Gleneagles (2014), Churchill (2016) and last season’s victor Henry Longfellow among his raft of Futurity winners.
Having won his first two starts at this track, including a narrow victory in the Railway Stakes at the end of June, Henri Matisse was a 5-6 favourite to complete his hat-trick and quickened up smartly on his first appearance over seven furlongs to get up and beat Hotazhell by a length.
Paddy Power cut the Wootton Bassett colt to 10-1 from 12-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas, making him their joint-second favourite behind his Acomb Stakes-winning stablemate The Lion In Winter at 7-1.
“I’m very happy with him. He’s lazy and he quickens,” said O’Brien.
“That is what he was doing over six and when he can do it over seven, you would be delighted really. He has that turn of foot.
“He swerved when he got there. He’s green and is still a baby obviously.
“The plan is to go for the National Stakes.”
