Henri The Second full of promise in taking top spot at Sandown

Henri The Second looks to have a bright future after giving Paul Nicholls a fifth victory in the Ballymore Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.

It is 27 years since the Ditcheat handler first claimed the Grade Two prize with subsequent Gold Cup hero See More Business and he has since added to his tally with Ladalko (2004), Grand National winner Neptune Collonges (2005) and Enrilo (2019).

Henri The Second, a half-brother to Enrilo and carrying the same colours of part-owner Martin Broughton, won in Listed company as a bumper horse last season, but was beaten by the Kim Bailey-trained Chianti Classico on his hurdling debut at Chepstow in October.

Despite that defeat, the five-year-old was the 7-4 favourite stepping up in class and after travelling strongly for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey, he displayed a willing attitude in the testing conditions to get the better of Henry’s Friend by just over four lengths under Harry Cobden, with Maximilian in third.

“He only got beat first time out as it was the first time he had seen a hurdle on grass. We couldn’t get him out as the ground was so quick at home,” said the jockey.

“He has got so much raw ability. You look at his bumper form and he beat that good horse of Gary Moore’s (Authorised Speed) so the form is all there in those good bumpers he ran in last season.

“I actually said to Paul on Tuesday that he could still be our best novice hurdler this season, which is quite a bold statement.

“I would not underestimate this horse as he has got so much raw ability and is still green – he could be the real deal.”

Paddy Power reacted to the win by cutting Henri The Second to 20-1 from 40-1 for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Nicholls said: “The form of the Chepstow race is good as the winner that beat him (Chianti Classico) won at Market Rasen yesterday. He was green the first day, but that doesn’t matter with novice hurdlers as they have got to learn.

“He has taken a step forward from that day jumping wise. He was still babyish jumping, but he has got plenty of ability.

“We might go to Warwick now in January for the Leamington. I won’t go for the Challow as I will run Hermes Allen in that. I suspect that might suit him well.

“Ultimately his future will be jumping fences next season. He will be an awesome chaser.”