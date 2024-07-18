Heptathlete Ellen Barber taking inspiration from grandfather in Magnolia Cup

Heptathlete Ellen Barber will experience athleticism of another kind when she swaps the track and field for the racecourse in the Markel Magnolia Cup at Goodwood.

Barber is a leading talent in the multi-event and the granddaughter of the late Paul Barber, a prolific racehorse owner who enjoyed great success with the likes of See More Business, Denman and more recently Topofthegame and Clan Des Obeaux.

The dairy farmer was also landlord to 14-time champion National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls, who is one of several in the racing world to lend their support to Barber’s fundraising efforts at Goodwood.

Barber, an experienced rider who has hunted and evented, is training at Karl Burke’s Yorkshire yard and is juggling riding out there with her own schedule of athletic training.

As the race nears she is able to draw inspiration from one of her key motivations when agreeing to take on the challenge – the memory of her late grandfather.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to do it is because grandpa died last year and I thought it’d be an amazing tribute to ride in a race in his honour,” she told the PA news agency.

“It was such a good opportunity, I couldn’t say no to it, I hope he’ll be proud looking down on me.

“With all our history, with our family being so close to Paul (Nicholls), it just seemed fitting and I couldn’t turn it down.

“Megan (Nicholls) has been great, she’s handed out loads of contacts who could help me, and everyone’s been so kind.

“They’re all excited to see me ride but all think it’s quite funny, I’m usually running round on my own two feet and now I’m in the saddle giving it a go!”

Of her history as a horsewoman, Barber added: “My mum was the master of the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale when I was younger, so I used to do a lot of eventing and hunting.

“When I was a teenager I rode out for Paul a few times and then a lot of our ex-racehorses used to come to my mum and I’d help her try to transition them into hunters.

“I’m quite used to thoroughbreds, but sprinters are quite different in comparison to hunters!

“Karl is planning to provide a horse for the day, he is as competitive as I am so I think he’s trying his best to find me something. Hopefully a rocket!”

The race will this year be run in aid of My Sister’s House, a West Sussex-based women’s centre, and has a line-up of 12 female riders ready to add the money they have gathered to the £2.4million raised since the first Magnolia Cup 13 years ago.