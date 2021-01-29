Her Indoors lifts Listed honours at Doncaster

Her Indoors (left) on the way to victory at Doncaster
Her Indoors (left) on the way to victory at Doncaster (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:30pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
Her Indoors was a tough winner of the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster for Alan King and Adrian Heskin.

The four-year-old got the better of three-time winner Talking About You to prevail by five and a half lengths at a price of 11-2 on her third hurdles start.

The two horses had met previously in a similar Listed event at Aintree, where the latter triumphed by a comfortable seven and a half lengths.

After another second-placed run from King’s filly at Kempton, that prior Aintree form was then overturned on Town Moor as Her Indoors gave her trainer a second victory from only three renewals of the race.

“She’s as tough as nails,” Heskin said of the ex-flat performer.

“She was a little bit keen at Kempton early on and probably got caught for pace then round a speed track.

“The ground here really suited her, it’s a stiff track.

“Once I’d got her settled early, I let her get in to the race but she probably got racing a bit too early as she missed the third last. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise as I just got behind a couple and she came home strong on the inner rail.

“We’ve done plenty of schooling with her now. She was second in a Listed race at Aintree and then we were a little bit disappointed with her at Kempton, but we had plenty of excuses. I think it was the wrong way round for her and it was too quick of a track.

“That was a fair performance and she’s all heart, she’s a real stayer. She’s a good attitude and there’s plenty of positives to take forward.”

