Hereford and Punchestown pass morning inspections
Monday’s meetings at both Hereford and Punchestown will go ahead as planned after the tracks passed morning inspections.
Officials at Hereford declared the venue fit for action following an 8am precautionary check, with the ground reported to be good, good to soft in places for a seven-race card.
Punchestown’s 7.30am inspection also had a favourable outcome, with a seven-race fixture on soft going.
Brendan Sheridan, IHRB clerk of the course at Punchestown said: “The track is fit for racing and the fixture today will go ahead.
“There is currently a grass frost here at present but Met Éireann have said this morning that temperatures will rise to three degrees during the day with some sunny spells.
“The ground remains soft and we will once again be using the inside hurdle straight for the first circuit and finishing on the main straight for all races.”
