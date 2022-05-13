Hermana Estrella waits for Irish 1,000 Guineas
Hermana Estrella bypasses Sunday’s French 1000 Guineas in favour of the Irish equivalent next weekend.
A daughter of Starspangledbanner, Hermana Estrella made a winning debut at odds of 50-1 in a six-furlong Group Three at Naas in May last year – with subsequent Royal Ascot scorer Quick Suzy in second – and has not been seen on a racecourse since.
Trainer Fozzy Stack was planning to pitch her in at the deep end after pleasing in her work, but deemed the drying conditions were not in her favour at ParisLongchamp.
“It was just the weather forecast. The forecast is very dry and very hot for the weekend in Paris – around 28C or 29C – and so we are just going to wait for the Curragh on the following Sunday,” said Stack.
“She is in good form. We will start her off at the Curragh and then see where we are with her before making any plans.”
