Hermes Allen all class in dominant Challow display
Hermes Allen was a very easy winner of the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury, to give Paul Nicholls a third successive victory in the Grade One feature.
Following on from Bravemansgame and Stage Star, Hermes Allen had to prove he could handle deep ground on this occasion.
On paper at least, this year’s renewal looked as strong as any in recent memory – but Hermes Allen – who is co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson – proved in a different league to all of his rivals.
Dan Skelton’s Vicki Vale tried to stretch the field and turning for home it looked as if she may have slipped them.
But a confident Harry Cobden stuck to the inside and as soon as Vicki Vale began to tire, Hermes Allen (11-10 favourite) was quickly left in the lead.
You Wear It Well fared best of the remainder with Jamie Snowden’s mare plugging on for second, but Cobden did not have to move a muscle on the impressive scorer.
He is now as short as 3-1 favourite for the Ballymore at Cheltenham with Coral.
