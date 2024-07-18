Hernon dreaming of Irish Oaks glory with Dare

Dare To Dream could prove appropriately named as French-based Irishman Gavin Hernon returns to his homeland seeking the biggest victory of his career in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

Hernon grew up at his family’s stud farm in Cork, but has called Chantilly home since 2018 when taking out a training licence in the heartland of French racing aged 26.

Although young in age, Hernon has been able to tap into a wealth of Classic-winning wisdom working for both Jim Bolger and Andre Fabre before deciding to go it alone.

Now he will saddle just his second runner in Ireland, with his Prix de Diane fifth primed for action having lost little in defeat when beaten just two and a half lengths at Chantilly last month.

Hernon said: “There’s no doubt she’s the best horse I’ve had and we’re very excited to be there. It’s nice to be in these type of races with a chance.

“She’s travelling over today, I’m very happy with the filly and think she’s taken a step forward since the Diane, where she was a little bit unlucky getting trapped down on the rail.

“We shouldn’t have those problems this time around, being drawn in eight, which looks kind of ideal. It’s a good position to give Alexis (Pouchin) options, so we’ll see how she jumps and take it from there.”

Dare To Dream is no stranger to the Curragh having finished third in the Group Three Staffordstown Stud Stakes in October last year, but the same can not be said for her jockey who will be riding in Ireland for the very first time.

However, it appears that two-year-old reconnaissance mission was all part of Hernon’s grand plan for Dare To Dream, a strategy he hopes will come to fruition on Saturday.

“Alexis hasn’t ridden in Ireland before, but he’s ridden six Group One winners in the last 12 months and it comes rather naturally to him.

“We kind of had this filly earmarked for this race a long time ago. We figured the Curragh would suit her very well and the mile-and-a-half test was always going to be up her street in the middle of her three-year-old career.

“For that reason we decided to send her over there last year, just to get the experience of travelling, and we’ve kind of copied and pasted the formula this time around.

“It’s obviously an open enough looking renewal. There’s a lot of horses in there who look quite progressive, but I think she brings some of the strongest form lines into the race.”

Dare To Dream is one of 12 declared, as Aidan O’Brien unleashes a three-pronged assault in search of a record-extending eighth victory.

Port Fairy leads the Ballydoyle charge fresh off the back of a game success over David O’Meara’s reopposing Lava Stream in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot and the improving daughter of Australia is towards the head of the bookmakers lists and 11-4 favourite with Paddy Power.

Content enjoyed being upped to 10 furlongs when a respectable third against her elders in the Pretty Polly Stakes and is now tried over even further, with Rubies Are Red completing the O’Brien team.

Away from Ballydoyle, two racing superpowers link up as multiple Irish champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins will saddle his impressive Leopardstown maiden winner Lope De Lilas for big-spending owners Wathnan Racing.

As well as Lava Stream, David Menuisier’s Oaks third War Chimes and Ralph Beckett’s You Got To Me, who was fourth, undertake a raiding mission from the UK.

Epsom fifth Caught U Looking is another in the field to represent a predominantly jumps trainer, with Noel Meade trying to add Classic honours to the plethora of top-level success he has enjoyed over obstacles.

Elizabeth Jane gives Dermot Weld the opportunity to do the Epsom/Curragh Oaks double, while it is Johnny Murtagh’s improving two-time winner Hanalia who represents the Aga Khan following the recent retirement of Epsom heroine Ezeliya.

Joseph O’Brien’s Galileo Dame and Ger Lyon’s Madam Celeste complete those heading to post, with Roger Varian’s Ejaabiyah the most notable name not declared from those still in the mix prior to Thursday morning.