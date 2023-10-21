‘He’s been a huge asset to our sport’ – Cauthen on Dettori

Steve Cauthen believes Frankie Dettori is “odds-on” to be back at Royal Ascot last year, despite him officially closing the book on his European chapter on a memorable Qipco British Champions Day.

Dettori has always been pure box office and he made sure of a Hollywood ending as he bookended the card with two fine demonstrations of his prowess in the saddle, conjuring an extra finishing flourish aboard Trawlerman in the Long Distance Cup before a power-packed drive on King Of Steel for a last-gasp Champion Stakes success.

He will now prepare for engagements at the Breeders’ Cup, Melbourne Cup and Hong Kong International meeting before a permanent switch to America, where he will be based in California as he enters the twilight of his exceptional career.

Cauthen – the only man to win the Derby and Kentucky Derby – was at Ascot to be inducted into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame, and he lauded Dettori’s achievements across the world.

He said: “Frankie and I go back such a long way and have so many great memories. He’s been a huge asset to our sport, unfurling his flag throughout the spectrum of world racing with unparalleled success. It’s a pleasure to be able to be with him on this special day at the scene of his ‘Magnificent Seven’.”

With Dettori already having reversed his decision on total retirement, Cauthen was asked by ITV Racing if he thinks Dettori will be seen riding at next year’s Royal Ascot and he simply replied: “Odds-on.”

Dettori’s wife Catherine was on hand to savour the Ascot farewell, but she offered a more cautionary note on the possibility of a British return.

She said: “Who knows, I would hate to say and I think he will have to make that decision.”

Dettori’s victory on King Of Steel raised the Ascot roof and his wife, who was accompanied by their children, admitted it was a dream result.

She said: “I can’t believe it to be honest. We were just in with the winning connections and we screamed the house down. I do apologise to everybody else who was in there, but I had my whole troops with me apart from one who hasn’t made it. Amazing.

“I don’t want to give him a big head but I mean, what a special day.”

Trawlerman’s victory provided a perfect note upon which to end Dettori’s association with John Gosden, who now trains in partnership with his son Thady and has long been one of the rider’s greatest supporters – as well as a critic when required.

He said: “When he’s at this peak there’s no greater, he lets the crowd carry him, he operates very much on that.

“He’s enormous energy, a fabulous talent but Sir Alex Ferguson would have found him hard to manage sometimes as well.

“Without doubt he is the most phenomenal jockey I’ve ever put on a horse, pound for pound the greatest and I’ve been lucky enough to leg-up a lot of great jockeys over the years.”

Dettori’s career has encompassed rides for an inestimable amount of owners and all will surely have special memories of one of racing’s greats donning their colours on the track.

Highclere Racing supremo Harry Herbert is one such fan, with their relationship having expanded beyond purely the professional.

He said: “He rode our first ever winner at Haydock on Alcove in 1993. Rather remarkably he rode our first Royal Ascot winner, Heritage, trained by John Gosden.

“He’s ridden many winners for us and then when I had my time with Al Shaqab (for whom Dettori was retained rider until 2018), I had a wonderful association with him and we became close mates.

“What he has done for this sport is incalculable. You see the first race here today, the roar from the crowd but also the ride he gave Trawlerman was incredible. I think it is a retirement with a small ‘r’!

“I wish him all the best, he’s a superstar and for Highclere he has been sensational.”

William Haggas is under no illusions of the space Dettori’s departure will leave in British racing, with the trainer pointing to his closing victory as evidence of his exceptional ability in the saddle.

He said: “Only he could have done that. He rode a brilliant race in the first and then he’s come from last when you have needed to be on the speed today. He came from last in a fantastic race and what a way to finish.

“We owe him so much and we will miss him – and I mean we really will miss him.”