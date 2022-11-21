‘He’s in mighty form’ – King George the aim for Envoi Allen

Henry de Bromhead is full of hope Kempton and the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase will prove the perfect spot for Envoi Allen.

Seen as a superstar in waiting in the early part of his career and twice a winner at the Cheltenham Festival, he has met with a few bumps in the road after switching to fences but is still a three-time Grade One winner over the bigger obstacles and was third in last season’s Champion Chase.

He moved back up to three miles at Down Royal earlier this month and showed he is again going to be a force in winning the Ladbrokes Champion Chase.

De Bromhead said: “After the Durkan last year, I said I was going back to two miles and in fairness he won his Grade One, but probably a weak one in Leopardstown.

“He ran well in the Champion Chase, but obviously I got the trip completely wrong. It might be a blessing in disguise as he’s in mighty form now and was really good the other day.

“I think we plan to go to the King George and then we’ll see after that – that’s the main aim.

“We can sharpen his jumping up a little bit. We’re so used to him being so extravagant, but maybe over three miles, going that stride slower he’s not as exuberant.

“I think the way his wind is, he needs nice-ish ground – I’d be more concerned if it came up very soft.

“I loved the way he ran through the line at Down Royal and travels really well. Unlike with Minella Indo last year going to Kempton where I thought ‘I have to force this’, I presume this guy will just travel away in behind them. Hopefully it will suit him.”

He added: “Robbie Power was adamant we had to try three miles and Down Royal was the obvious race. He’s been a great addition to the team, he’s got so much experience and so much knowledge, (but) he’s not riding out, that’s not for him any more.”

De Bromhead also had an update on Minella Indo, winner of the Gold Cup in 2021 and second to stablemate A Plus Tard in March.

He was pulled up at Punchestown in April, but his trainer feels he should not be overlooked when the big races are mentioned.

“The plan at the moment is to go to Tramore on New Year’s Day and we’ll see then after that,” he said.

“He’s in great form and worked really well the other day. He was second last year (in the Gold Cup) and he’s lightly-raced.

“Obviously his run at Punchestown was disappointing, but I’d say he gave his all at Cheltenham and that’s where we’re aiming for.”