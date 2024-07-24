‘He’s ready to go’ – Goliath taking on King George giants

Francis-Henri Graffard’s Goliath will return to Ascot on Saturday for a tilt at the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

The Adlerflug gelding travelled from his home in France in June to contest the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal meeting, where he was second to Isle Of Jura over the King George trip of a mile and a half.

Having fared well since that performance, a repeat journey back to English shores now beckons and he will step up to Group One level over the same course and distance at the weekend.

Christophe Soumillon will get the leg-up, and Graffard is hopeful the pace will be quick in what he expects to be a hot renewal.

“He is in very good form, he came out of his race at Ascot in great shape,” said Graffard.

“We have freshened him up, he’s back to 100 per cent and he’s ready to go again.

“He’s running again on Saturday in the King George, Christophe Soumillon takes the ride.

“It would be nice if there was a little bit more pace, it seems to be a very strong renewal of the race so we’ll see how he gets on.”

Graffard may have hit the crossbar at Royal Ascot with Goliath, but his stablemate Calandagan did not miss, running out a superb six-length winner of the King Edward VII Stakes.

He could also be headed for England as he holds an entry for the Juddmonte International Stakes at York, although Deauville is also a possibility with the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano on the table.

Graffard added: “He’s in great shape, the plan has not quite been made yet for the future. He has York and Deauville as options.”