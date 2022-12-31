‘He’s riding out of his skin’ – Cobden caps big week in style

The Paul Nicholls yard have lavished praise on stable jockey Harry Cobden, who added another Grade One to his tally on Hermes Allen on Saturday to go with his King George success on Bravemansgame on Boxing Day.

Cobden chose to stick to the inside on Hermes Allen in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury, while many of his rivals elected to inspect the rest of the track for better ground.

While it would have made seemingly no difference given the ease of his win, Nicholls’ assistant Charlie Davies felt it was yet another example of just how well Cobden is currently riding.

“Harry is riding out of his skin. We were talking in the car the other day, me and Paul, and saying he has got to be one of the best jockeys riding in England today,” said Davies.

“He has really come of age this season and is a huge part of the team. We are very lucky to have him riding for us.”

As for the Gold Cup-bound Bravemansgame, a 13th King George winner for Nicholls, Davies said: “He has come out of it great. Scot’s (Marshall) delighted with him. We are really, really happy and he will hopefully go to Cheltenham with a big chance.

“It is difficult, isn’t it? People have cribbed him in the press this week about how he won’t act around Cheltenham.

“He’s been there once and didn’t perform to his top marks, but he has only been there once and is a bigger, stronger, better horse. He relaxes well, he jumps brilliantly, and I don’t think there is absolutely any reason why he wouldn’t go round there.”