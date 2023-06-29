Hi Royal ready to renew Paddington rivalry

Hi Royal could have another crack at Paddington in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on August 2.

Kevin Ryan’s colt massively outran his odds in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket when second to Chaldean at 125-1.

He then went on to prove that was not a performance out of the blue by attempting to make all in the Irish equivalent and was only caught late on by Aidan O’Brien’s subsequent St James’s Palace Stakes winner Paddington.

Hi Royal lost second close to the line also but having skipped Ascot, connections are hoping his freshness will reap dividends at Goodwood.

“Hi Royal has been a real credit. He proved his run in the 2000 Guineas was no fluke when he went to Ireland last time at the Curragh, that was another solid race,” said owner Jaber Abdullah’s assistant racing manager Philip Robinson.

“Hopefully it is all systems go and I think he’s going to run in the Sussex next.

“Paddington won well at Ascot, so I think you could say Hi Royal improved from Newmarket to Ireland, he’s getting better and better with each run.

“Goodwood should be interesting.”

The same owner saw his silks carried to glory in the French 2000 Guineas by Marhaba Ya Sanafi, who beat Isaac Shelby at ParisLongchamp before stepping up in trip for the French Derby.

He once again ran with great credit at Chantilly, finishing third behind arguably France’s two best three-year-olds, Ace Impact and Big Rock.

“Marhaba Ya Sanafi won the French Guineas and then stepped up in trip for their Derby,” said Robinson.

“I think he stayed the trip there, you couldn’t really say he didn’t.

“He could come back to a mile if the trainer (Andreas Schutz) wanted, but I think he got 10 furlongs well so he’s got options.

“It will be up to the trainer where he goes but the French Derby winner did look very impressive that day, I was very impressed with him.”