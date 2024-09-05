Hills hoping to hit the jackpot at Kentucky Downs again

Charlie Hills will have two raiders on American soil as Ancient Rome and Khaadem target success in big-money graded races at Kentucky Downs on Saturday evening.

Ancient Rome will aim to successfully defend his crown from 12 months ago in the Mint Millions Stakes over a mile under the hands of Jamie Spencer.

Spencer judged his push for the line to perfection last year when he tracked the leaders before eventually getting his nose in front for the first time in the closing stages to secure a half-length victory ahead of Stitched – and claim the £980,500 winner’s purse.

The five-year-old made his seasonal reappearance in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he finished down the field, but he responded with a runner-up spot at the same venue in the Group Two Summer Mile Stakes behind Quddwah a month later.

The son of War Front has already been across the Atlantic this term for last month’s Arlington Million Stakes, where he finished third – two and a quarter lengths behind Charlie Appleby’s Nations Pride.

Ancient Rome will face the formidable combination of Aidan O’Brien and Frankie Dettori this time via Mountain Bear, but the Lambourn-based handler believes his charge has a good chance of repeating his triumph.

“He’s travelled over really well. I’ve been very happy with him,” Hills said.

“We know he handles the track, which is a big plus. It’s not the most straightforward of tracks and his form has been very good this year, better than it was last year really.

“Hopefully it is an open sort of race, we’ve beaten a couple of them before. We’ve beaten one of them before in the Arlington Million, so he should have a good chance in that race.”

Khaadem has enjoyed another profitable campaign, landing the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot for the second year in succession.

The eight-year-old will make his first appearance in the United States and Hills is confident his Ascot form and rating could help him seal the £944,882 winning prize on offer in the Grade Two Ainsworth Turf Sprint Stakes.

“He seems to have travelled over nicely, now obviously he is eight years old. We’ve been happy with the way he’s been training over here, we just need to see how he gets on with the track really,” he added.

“The prize money is incredible. We know he needs fast ground, which you’re certainly not going to get in England.

“He’s probably got some of the best form in the race, I would have thought. He’s one of the highest rated in the race.”

O’Brien also sends over Greenfinch and Chief Little Rock for the lucrative card, both partnered by Dettori again.