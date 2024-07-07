07 July 2024

Hills lining up Loughnane for Khaadem July Cup ride

By NewsChain Sport
07 July 2024

Charlie Hills will utilise teenage sensation Billy Loughnane in the My Pension Expert July Cup on Saturday.

Hills has both Mitbaahy and Khaadem engaged in the Group One and with Jamie Spencer suspended, the ride on the latter is expected to be up for grabs.

The eight-year-old bounced back to form to win the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for the second successive year recently.

Loughnane himself tasted Royal Ascot glory when winning the Coventry Stakes on Rashabar for Brian Meehan and the Sandringham Stakes on George Boughey’s Soprano.

Hills and Loughnane teamed up at Sandown on Saturday to win with the promising Cicero’s Gift.

“Billy the kid – he’s amazing isn’t he and is great for the future of our sport,” said Hills.

“It’s great to have a young jockey like that, he’s very articulate, is a brilliant rider and has great hands and is very astute in a race. I’m really looking forward to watching his career going forward.

Billy Loughnane is set to ride Khaadem (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

